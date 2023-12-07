EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $54,875.92 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $54,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

