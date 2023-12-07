David Cataford Sells 7,880 Shares of 77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Free Report) Director David Cataford sold 7,880 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total transaction of C$55,408.22.
Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.
