Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $140,080.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21.

ZM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.29. 424,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,945. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

