Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.68 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 142,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 904,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $474,008.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,274 shares of company stock worth $8,689,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $11,484,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

