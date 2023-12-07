Caption Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $257.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,149 shares of company stock worth $4,580,158. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

