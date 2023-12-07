Certified Advisory Corp Sells 839 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

