State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,262,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $130,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.