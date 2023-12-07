Caption Management LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,347,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

