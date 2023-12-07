Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.39% of Synopsys worth $2,911,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $530.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.