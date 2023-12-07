Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.