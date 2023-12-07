Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

