Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,505 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUM opened at $485.00 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $553.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.