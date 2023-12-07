Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $183.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.