Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

