Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,766 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

