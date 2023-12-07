Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.17 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

CNC opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

