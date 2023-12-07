Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 85 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $278.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

