Candlestick Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $47,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.