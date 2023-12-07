Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 160,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $45,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 610,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,294,000 after purchasing an additional 758,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

