Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires Shares of 42,822 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

