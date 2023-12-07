Candlestick Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 1.90% of Brinker International worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 140,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

