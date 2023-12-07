Candlestick Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 1.90% of Brinker International worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter.
Brinker International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 140,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EAT
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Forward dividend yield: What it is and how to use it
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 cheap ‘stock’-ing stuffers Wall Street is bullish on
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.