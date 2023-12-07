Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Ball worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 601,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,713. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.