FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of FREY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,876. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FREY

FREYR Battery Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.