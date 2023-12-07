Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 976,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,510,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 145.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 296,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.