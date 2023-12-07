151,056 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $291.03. 365,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $291.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.02 and its 200 day moving average is $258.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

