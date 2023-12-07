ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 366,640 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,640 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Trimble worth $182,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 123,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

