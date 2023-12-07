CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,103 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises approximately 2.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 8.06% of CarGurus worth $206,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 152.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 154,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

