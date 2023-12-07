Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,103,030 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $152,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 974,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $348,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. 189,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.