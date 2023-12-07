ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 86,145 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,145 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Henry Schein worth $140,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 310,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,279. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

