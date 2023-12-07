Eisler Capital US LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.86.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,479. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $443.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

