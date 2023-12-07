ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for approximately 1.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Kirby worth $138,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 44,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

