Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $14.97 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,609 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $603.48. The stock had a trading volume of 698,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $628.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.27 and a 200 day moving average of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

