Candlestick Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.78% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after buying an additional 535,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after buying an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 67.9% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,619,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after buying an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.60 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.