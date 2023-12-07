Candlestick Capital Management LP Cuts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.54. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

