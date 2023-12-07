ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the period. RB Global comprises 3.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.47% of RB Global worth $269,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,012 shares of company stock worth $15,582,142. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. 129,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,190. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.