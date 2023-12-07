Candlestick Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80,151 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Toll Brothers worth $38,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 566,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $91.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

