Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,149 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $128,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.16. The company had a trading volume of 398,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.62. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $416.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

