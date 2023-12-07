Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Elevance Health worth $236,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.73. 178,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,857. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

