Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 548,271 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $188,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,653,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,933,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 288,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,916,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $203.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

