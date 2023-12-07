Eisler Capital US LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.38. The stock had a trading volume of 262,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

