Eisler Capital US LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eisler Capital US LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,034 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

