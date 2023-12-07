Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.62% of CNH Industrial worth $120,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 348,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,694 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,048,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 464,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 341,252 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

CNHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,551. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

