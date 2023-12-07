Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 355,757 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,757 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Fortive worth $169,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 204,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,743. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

