Marshall Wace LLP Buys 311,836 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $153,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 1,482,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,062. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

