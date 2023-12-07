Marshall Wace LLP Invests $199.08 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,172,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.53% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

