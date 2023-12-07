RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 0.2% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned about 0.07% of RH worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $278.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,894. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.75. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

