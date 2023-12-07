Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 0.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,430. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

