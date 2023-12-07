Eisler Capital US LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 742,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,789. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.