Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.44% of Prudential Financial worth $140,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,547. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.