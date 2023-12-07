Marshall Wace LLP Has $160.27 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,378 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 72,413 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of VMware worth $160,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $275,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

